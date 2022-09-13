The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER INVESTIGATION A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was discovered in a Dublin flat yesterday evening.



2. #BELFAST Irish political leaders from both sides of the border gathered in Belfast today for a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

3. #BUDGET 2022 Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the electricity credit that is set to be paid to households before Christmas will be universal.

4. #UKRAINE Russia has said that it is carrying out “massive strikes” across the Ukrainian front line following Ukraine’s lightning counter offensive earlier this week.

5. #RESHUFFLE The Taoiseach has said that he expects Michael McGrath to take up the Finance role following December’s reshuffle, despite rifts forming between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the portfolio.