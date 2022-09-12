Gardaí launch investigation after man's body found in Dublin flat

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man’s body was found at a flat in Dublin earlier today.

In a statement, Gardaí said that the body was discovered at a flat in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin 7 at approximately 6.20pm this evening.

Gardaí have said that “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body are being investigated.

“The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” the spokesperson added.