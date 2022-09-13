Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 13 September 2022
Taoiseach expects Michael McGrath to take up finance minister job following reshuffle

Parity of esteem between parties is central to the cohesion in Government, says Taoiseach.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said it is his expectation that Michael McGrath will take over the role as finance minister in the December reshuffle. 

A rift has been formed between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the finance ministry in recent days after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar publicly raised concerns about Ireland losing the chair position of the influential Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, which Donohoe currently holds. 

The role of Taoiseach and Tanaiste will rotate on 15 December, and although not part of the published rotation deal, it is understood that Fianna Fáil expected the finance ministry to move in tandem.

This would mean that McGrath and Paschal Donohoe would rotate their roles in Public Expenditure and Finance, respectively.

When asked about the matter this morning, Martin said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the “fundamental principle of the government” laid out at the formation of the Government two years ago was “parity of esteem between parties”.

In terms of the different portfolios, Martin said that if one party held the role of Taoiseach, it was expected the other party would hold the finance ministry. 

“That was clear and that was understood at the time,” he said.

“The bottom line is the cohesion of the government really does depend on parity of esteem between all of the parties and respect across the board,” added the Taoiseach.  

Martin said Fianna Fáíl had been “very clear on that” stating that it was an “unfair representation” to say that if Donohoe vacates the finance ministry that Ireland would automatically lose the chairmanship of the Eurogroup.

The Taoiseach said he had “great time” for Donohoe, stating that he has been an excellent finance minister. 

The Government is focusing on the budget and the cost-of-living package first, said the Taoiseach, adding that the public have little time or concern about who gets what job come December.       

