Will FF and FG rotate the finance ministry? Coalition partners to discuss matter amid tensions

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said he will soon speak to his coalition partners how Ireland might remain as chair of the influential Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Varadkar and Micheál Martin are to rotate positions as Tánaiste and Taoiseach on 15 December as set out in the programme for government.

Although not part of the published rotation deal, it is understood that Fianna Fáil expects the finance ministry to rotate in tandem.

This would mean that Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe would rotate their roles in Public Expenditure Finance, respectively.

However, concerns have been raised about such a move given that Donohoe is the current chair of the EU finance ministers group.

Eurogroup role

Asked about the matter on Newstalk Breakfast today, Varadkar said:

“I would be just stating a fact in saying the presidency of the Eurogroup is probably the most important position that any Irish man of woman holds at the moment in the world… I don’t think there’s a country in Europe that wouldn’t like to get that role from us if they could.

“I haven’t had this conversation yet with the Taoiseach or the leader of the Green Party. I need to have that conversation with them [and] I will in due course.”

Donohoe was asked about the issue this week, in which he replied:

“The job that I am focused on is the job that I have at the moment and the only job in the future that I’m focusing on is the jobs of the people who are affected by the rising cost of energy.

“We have so many at the moment that are facing real difficulty, just after we were trying to get back on our feet after the pandemic and matters about what I’m going to be doing and when are utterly secondary in the context of that huge challenge.”

When asked should there be continuity, he said:

“All of those matters will be dealt with in the context of the handover but the last thing thinking about is if what I’m going to be doing and when in the context of the huge anxiety that households and businesses are facing about their future.”

“Who’s in Government is a matter for the party leaders,” he said.

This matter is said to be causing some disquiet among Fianna Fáil, who were expectant that when Martin stepped into the role of Tánaiste, the finance role would rotate to McGrath.

When asked about the matter, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that he was not privy to any unwritten understanding regarding the two ministries, but said it really a “matter for the leaders” to discuss.

He said Donohoe has done an “extraordinary job” leading the eurogroup, stating that he is one of the most respected figures now across the European Union.

“It’s not really helpful for us to comment on what happens in December, it’ll really be an issue between the three leaders to decide what the best balance is,” said Coveney.