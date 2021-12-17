The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RESTRICTIONS: The Cabinet is meeting to discuss NPHET recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Follow the latest on our liveblog here.
2. #PHILOMENA LEE: The State has admitted the rights of two mother and baby home survivors were breached when they were not given a draft of the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes prior to its publication.
3. #COURTS: A man who stabbed his daughter’s partner to death whilst high on a cocktail of drugs has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
4. #COVID BRITAIN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has downplayed suggestions he is at odds with Professor Chris Whitty over advice for the public as he warned the country is facing a “considerable wave” of the Omicron variant.
5. #BREXIT: The EU has announced proposed laws to assist the free flow of medicines from Britain into Northern Ireland, in a move it said would create momentum to resolve other disputes over Brexit’s Irish Sea border.
