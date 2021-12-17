THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Covid-19 is set to meet to discuss NPHET recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team last night recommended that pubs and restaurants be shut from 5pm, and that the number of people attending sporting and live events be reduced.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is travelling back from Brussels to attend the sub-committee meeting. The full cabinet will discuss the recommendations at a meeting later this afternoon.

Some government TDs and senators have expressed anger at the new recommendations and The Journal understands that the 5pm closing time is by no means set in stone.

It’s currently expected that Martin may address the nation at around 6pm.

We’ll be adding all the relevant updates here throughout the day, so stay with us…