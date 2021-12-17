#Open journalism No news is bad news

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Covid-19 is set to meet to discuss NPHET recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team last night recommended that pubs and restaurants be shut from 5pm, and that the number of people attending sporting and live events be reduced.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is travelling back from Brussels to attend the sub-committee meeting. The full cabinet will discuss the recommendations at a meeting later this afternoon. 

Some government TDs and senators have expressed anger at the new recommendations and The Journal understands that the 5pm closing time is by no means set in stone.

It’s currently expected that Martin may address the nation at around 6pm.

We’ll be adding all the relevant updates here throughout the day, so stay with us…

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has also expressed its opposition to the proposed move, saying closing pubs at 5pm is “effectively a full lockdown of the trade that will have a devastating impact on members, their families and staff.”

“Allowing our members trade until 5pm is pointless. Over 90% of pub turnover is generated at night-time so closing early is not viable.

“In fact, any reduction in the current trading hours will crush many businesses. What is proposed is effectively full closure of the sector and would have to come with a full suite of supports,” Padraig Cribben of the VFI said.

Good afternoon and welcome to another day of waiting to hear what actions the government will take following NPHET recommendations.

NPHET’s advice has caused significant anger among the hospitality sector.

Gerry Daly, owner of the High Chaparral pub in Geashill, Co Offaly, said last night’s reports about a 5pm closing time has already affected his business.

Daly told The Journal that he has bought thousands of euro worth of stock and may now have nobody to sell it to during what is traditionally the busiest time of the year.

“This makes absolutely no sense to me. All the schools are riddled with it and we haven’t had one case in the pub,” he said.

Honestly, we have not had one linked back to us or any of the pubs here in the area. The government said they’re not shutting schools even though they’re all alive with the virus.

