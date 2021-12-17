'What should I do? I’ve a rake of stock coming in': Publican's anger at proposed 5pm closing time

PUBLICANS HAVE EXPRESSED frustration at reports that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended a 5pm closing time for pubs and restaurants from next week.

A letter from Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night is reported to have proposed the measure, alongside other recommendations such as the reduction of the number of people attending sporting and live events.

The Licensed Vintners Association tweeted last night that the move would effectively “shut down hospitality”, while the Vintners Federation of Ireland described the news as a “bombshell”.

Speaking today, individual publicans described the move as yet another blow to an industry which has been rocked by Covid.

Gerry Daly, owner of the High Chaparral pub in Geashill, Co Offaly, said last night’s reports about a 5pm closing time has already affected his business.

Speaking to The Journal, he explained that he has bought thousands of euro worth of stock and may now have nobody to sell it to during what is traditionally the busiest time of the year.

“This makes absolutely no sense to me. All the schools are riddled with it and we haven’t had one case in the pub,” he said.

“Honestly, we have not had one linked back to us or any of the pubs here in the area. The government said they’re not shutting schools even though they’re all alive with the virus.”

For Daly, a 5pm curfew is an effective closure because his pubs and others in his area only open around 6pm.

“We just do not know where we’re at. What am I supposed to do? I’ve a rake of stock coming in this morning and I’ve nothing to base it on,” he continued.

“I’ve had live music booked in the place for the whole Christmas period, so if this goes ahead, I’ll have to be ringing up everyone and telling them it’s not happening.”

Daly further explained that the upcoming Christmas week is “absolutely vital” for publicans and said the period could be the difference between a solvent business and one in trouble come the New Year.

“Christmas week would keep you going in January. It would keep your head above water. We also had things booked, like the afters of weddings and christenings in the January. That would have really helped,” he said.

“It’s the dithering that’s getting me. People are back now talking about house parties, but you can’t regulate that.

“We’re here checking Covid certs, sanitising everything and wearing masks and what do we get? A kick in the goolies, that’s what. Then you have house parties where people will be lying all over each other; it makes zero sense.”

Earlier, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins said that the proposals would be devastating for the wider hospitality sector.

“It’s a shock to our industry, it’s devastating news to our sector at a critical time, a number of days ahead of Christmas, not just for business owners but for staff as well,” said Cummins, speaking on Morning Ireland.

TDs and senators have been vocal this morning about their anger at the new recommendations. It is understood that some politicians have been in touch with the Taoiseach to voice their concerns.

Fianna Fáil Senators Malcolm Byrne and Eugene Murphy have publicly said a 5pm close for pubs and restaurants cannot be countenanced, while Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty has also questioned the proposal.

Hotels

General manager of Buswells Hotel in Dublin city centre, Paul Gallagher, said his business has lost €40k in cancelled bookings so far this month.

Indecision and uncertainty have created a severe drop-off in trade, he said. Any other restrictions would “effectively end ground floor business in city centre hotels”, he said.

Speaking to The Journal, Gallagher said: “The net effect is that I have had €40,000 of cancellations. If I look forward to January, February and March, the reservation system has come to a halt. I could potentially lose business into March – that’s four very depressed months.

“Running a hotel with one or 100 guests is the same. The same lights are on at reception, the same receptionist is there. There are costs that cannot be cut. These are the difficulties we face.

“But when is this all going to end? There comes a point where we have to live with it. The next variant is around the corner, we just don’t know the name of it yet. I really do worry. This stop/start for tourism – it doesn’t come back very quickly – it’s like an oil tanker speeding up. We survive or die on accessibility.”

With reporting by Tadgh McNally.