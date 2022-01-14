The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #ASHLING: Vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy, who was killed in Tullamore on Wednesday, are being held around the country this evening.
2. #RESTRICTIONS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is hopeful that advice from NPHET will be that restrictions can be eased at the end of January.
3. #DJOKOVIC: Novak Djokovic’s efforts to avoid deportation from Australia are to be transferred to the country’s Federal Court as his immigration case took a further legal twist.
4. #YOUNG SCIENTIST: The winners of this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition have been announced.
5. #BORIS: Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.
