The 23-year-old teacher was killed while going for a run along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.
VIGILS IN MEMORY of Ashling Murphy, who was killed in Tullamore on Wednesday, are being held around the country this evening.
Tullamore, Dublin, Limerick and Belfast are among the locations where solidarity vigils have been arranged for the 23-year-old primary school teacher who was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur, to the east of the Co Offaly town.
Family friends and locals in Tullamore remembered Ashling as a talented traditional musician and as someone whose smile would “light up a room”. She was loved by her pupils at Durrow National School, and was a valued member of the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra of Ireland given her immense musical ability on the concertina and fiddle.
A full list of towns and cities hosting vigils today and over the weekend can be found here.
President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Ashling’s “short but brilliant and generous life” in a statement this afternoon:
People throughout Ireland, in every generation, have been expressing their shock, grief, anger and upset at the horrific murder of Ashling Murphy.
This morning I spoke to Ashling’s family to convey, as President on behalf of the people of Ireland, and on behalf of Sabina and myself as parents, my profound sympathy and sorrow and sense of loss that her tragic death has meant to so many, but what in particular it must mean to her mother Kathleen, father Raymond, sister Amy and brother Cathal.
I sought to convey a sense of how so many parents, families, indeed all of the people of Ireland are thinking of the Murphy family at this very sad time. The loss of Ashling is a loss to all of us, but to her family it is beyond description.
The outpouring of grief at the death of Ashling shows how we have all been very touched, and it is so exemplary for young and old, to read of all Ashling’s accomplishments during her short but brilliant and generous life.
Those who knew, studied with her, or as we have heard, loved her as a young gifted teacher, all have borne witness to a life of generous commitment to her local community and to her creativity. As a young, talented and enthusiastic teacher she had already made such a positive impact on her young students and colleagues at school. To hear them speak of her is such a testament to the joy of sharing, be it in teaching, music or sport, that she conveyed in a way which must have brought much joy to all. She represented the best of her generation, in a life they will recall as inspirational.
It is of crucial importance that we take this opportunity, as so many people have already done in the short time since Ashling’s death, to reflect on what needs to be done to eliminate violence against women in all its aspects from our society, and how that work can neither be postponed nor begin too early.
May I suggest to all our people to reflect on all of our actions and attitudes – and indeed those we may have been leaving unchallenged amongst those whom we know – and do all we can to ensure that the society we live in is one where all of our citizens are free to live their lives, participate fully, in an atmosphere that is unencumbered by risks for their safety. Let us respond to this moment of Ashling’s death by committing to the creation of a kinder, more compassionate and empathetic society for all, one that will seek to eliminate all threats of violence against any of our citizens, and commit in particular to bringing an end, at home and abroad, to violence against women in any of its forms.
Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal dílis, Ashling.”
Ashling’s friend Grace addressed the crowd outside Leinster House, sharing some of the fond memories they shared:
“At the Fleadh’s, Ashling would take it easy on them because she always had competition because she was at that level of musicianship where she would compete every year.
“She let her hair down at Willie Clancy [summer school] and Tullamore Tradfest… You’d look over at her in a session and she’d give you a big wink, with an even bigger smile on her face.
“So happy all the time, she’d lift you up. If she asked you ‘how are you’, she genuinely cared for the answer.”
Outside Leinster House, The National Women’s Council of Ireland is holding a vigil to reflect the “huge outpouring of grief” following Ashling’s murder.
Reporting from Kildare Street, Céimin Burke describes the heavy silence on the crowd as incredibly moving with many people holding candles, hugging their friends, and crying.
Traditional music plays amid a pall of silence outside Leinster House where the Ashling Murphy vigil is taking place. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/vFbtPgmOd4— Céimin Burke (@CeiminB) January 14, 2022
Our reporter Garreth MacNamee is in Tullamore where crowds have started to gather at the local park. Some have arrived with musical instruments as part of a tribute to the gifted musician, while others lay flowers and notes at a mural for Ashling.
Reporting from the scene earlier, Garreth writes that the atmosphere in the Offally town has shifted from one of sadness to frustration and anger following recent developments in the case.
You can follow all of his updates from the scene here.
To give you a slight idea of the crowd here. pic.twitter.com/ELzKvXlg5t— Garreth MacNamee (@garmacnamee) January 14, 2022
