VIGILS IN MEMORY of Ashling Murphy, who was killed in Tullamore on Wednesday, are being held around the country this evening.

Tullamore, Dublin, Limerick and Belfast are among the locations where solidarity vigils have been arranged for the 23-year-old primary school teacher who was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur, to the east of the Co Offaly town.

Family friends and locals in Tullamore remembered Ashling as a talented traditional musician and as someone whose smile would “light up a room”. She was loved by her pupils at Durrow National School, and was a valued member of the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra of Ireland given her immense musical ability on the concertina and fiddle.

A full list of towns and cities hosting vigils today and over the weekend can be found here.