Dublin: 18°C Friday 2 September 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Friday 2 Sep 2022, 5:04 PM
15 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5856441
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ENERGY: Bord Gáis announced that it will increase the prices of its electricity by an average of 34% and gas by 39% from 2 October.

2. #ENOCH BURKE: The application to arrest a teacher to answer his alleged failure to comply with a temporary injunction has been adjourned until Monday.

3. #LEAVING CERT: Thousands of students across the country opened their Leaving Cert results this morning, with the overall set of results in the aggregate for this year fixed to be no lower than last year.

4. #BURIALS ACT: A Wwoman whose brother was born in the Bessborough mother and baby home has criticised the fact the site of the former institution will not be excavated in a bid to locate the burial place of over 850 children.

5. #FUNERAL: Two teenage boys who died in a Co Derry lough were “a huge gift” and the tragedy has been a nightmare for their families and traumatic for the local community, hundreds of mourners were told at their funeral this morning

