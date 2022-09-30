The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#ANNEX: Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions – Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.

2. #GANGLAND: Three men, suspected of being Hutch gang associates, were confronted by armed gardaí at a house in a north Dublin suburb yesterday after they allegedly went to a home linked to former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall in Cabra, West Dublin, earlier in the day.

3. #HOMELESS: The number of homeless people in Ireland has hit record figures, with over 10,800 people accessing emergency accommodation last month.

4.#LEITRIM: A man has been arrested after a car was driven through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny in Co Leitrim.

5.#NORD STREAM: The four leaks affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said today.