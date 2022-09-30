Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 30 September 2022
Advertisement

Homelessness: Record high of 10,805 people in emergency accommodation last month

In total, there were 7,585 adults who accessed emergency accommodation in the last week of August.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Sep 2022, 2:42 PM
46 minutes ago 6,046 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5880982
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 34 minutes ago

THE NUMBER OF homeless people in Ireland has hit record figures, with over 10,800 people accessing emergency accommodation last month.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that there were 10,805 people accessing emergency accommodation in the last week of August, surpassing the previous record of July

In July, a total of 10,568 people were accessing emergency accommodation. 

August is the eighth consecutive month where the number of people accessing emergency accommodation has risen.

In total, there were 7,585 adults who accessed emergency accommodation in the last week of August. Of those, 4,854 were male and 2,731 were female.

A majority of those people were located in Dublin, with 5,516 homeless adults reported last month.

There were also 3,220 children recorded as accessing emergency accommodation.

The Dublin Simon Community has said it is “exasperated” by the increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation reported today. 

“Behind these numbers are people who are losing hope for a life beyond homelessness,” Dublin Simon Community CEO Sam McGuinness said. 

“As the record-breaking levels of people in emergency accommodation experience endless waiting, their mental health and physical health is declining,” McGuinness said.

“They are developing additional support needs which will make it increasingly difficult for them to live independently again. They are losing motivation, their resilience is fading, they are starting to give up.

He noted that “among the people who make up this month’s increase are older people with complex health needs who never envisioned themselves in this situation and people in employment whose colleagues have no idea they are sleeping in emergency services at night”.

“The picture is ominous as we face into the cold, dark winter months ahead and no real clarity or hope in Budget 2023 to support exits out of homelessness,” he said. 

Tax credit for renters

new tax credit for renters was one of the measures introduced in yesterday’s €11 billion budget.

It’s worth €500 per calendar year and will apply for 2022, and can be claimed until 2025.

Around 400,000 people will be eligible for the tax credit, which will cost the Exchequer around €200 million.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed yesterday that landlords must be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board in order for tenants to avail of the tax credit.

Landlords are required by law to register their tenancy but this isn’t always done, as was the case with numerous TDs who rented out properties.

Related Reads

28.09.22 Sinn Féin leader labels Rental Tax Credit a 'half-baked measure' that could 'fuel rent hikes'
28.09.22 Explainer: There's a new rent tax credit, how can I avail of it and when will it be paid?

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the credit could “fuel a further rent hike”.

During Leaders’ Questions on Wednesday, McDonald accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of leaving “the door wide open for more rent hikes, more exploitation, and more hardship”.

She added: “Taoiseach, you have messed this up, and the renters of Ireland deserve more than this half-baked measure. So I want you to correct it.”

McDonald called on the government to “give renters a real break by putting a month’s rent back into their pockets through a refundable tax credit” and “provide certainty and protection by banning rent increases for three years”.

However, Martin noted that “there is a 2% limit on the rent pressure zones as we speak”.  

The Sinn Féin leader said the credit “won’t make a dent for people paying average rents of over €2,000 per month in Dublin, or those paying nearly €1,500 a month across the state”.

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie