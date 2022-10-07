The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KERRY: A man has appeared at Kenmare District Court charged with the murder of his brother in a graveyard earlier this week.

2. #CREESLOUGH: A large explosion has been reported at a service station in Donegal.

3. #NI PROTOCOL: Simon Coveney has said that politicians may need to “surprise people” to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, amid fresh hopes that a compromise can be reached.

4. #COURT: Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a four year old boy in Limerick last year.

5. #SOLAR POWER: Planning permission is no longer required to install solar panels on houses and certain non-domestic buildings.