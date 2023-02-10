Advertisement

Friday 10 February 2023
1. #JAILED: A man has been jailed for 10 years for assisting in the “disgraceful and inhuman” murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

2. #DRONE: A man accused of flying a drone in “a critical area” close to Dublin Airport has been granted bail but was ordered not to operate unmanned aircraft systems.

3. #SHOOTING: A man who was shot dead in Australia has been named locally as Damian Conlon from Sligo.

4. #BURKE: Siblings Enoch and Ammi Burke were physically removed from a courtroom by members of An Garda Síochána for interrupting proceedings before a High Court judge.

5. #EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 22,000.

