Man arrested by gardaí investigating drone incident at Dublin Airport last month

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí investigating an incident of drone activity at Dublin Airport last month.
The drone activity occured on Tuesday 24 January.
The man was arrested contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.
He is currently being detained at Dublin Airport Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and investigations are ongoing.
It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.
Government ministers met with aviation officials and gardaí on Tuesday to address drone activity at Dublin Airport that caused flights to be delayed and diverted over the weekend.
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State for International Road Transport Jack Chambers met with representatives from the daa (Dublin Airport Authority), the Irish Aviation Authority, the Department of Justice and gardaí.
The ministers said they take the issue very seriously and will work with the relevant state bodies to ensure ensure it is tackled effectively, saying that the safety of passengers, crew and airport staff is the primary consideration.
A statement from the Department of Transport detailed that the daa has a drone detection system in operation that gives early warning of illegal drone activity.
