Irishman shot dead in Australia is named locally, as man due in court

A MAN WHO was shot dead in Australia has been named locally as Damian Conlon from Sligo, as the man who was arrested by police is due in court today.

In a statement today, New South Wales said that initial inquiries indicate that the two men were known to each other.

The incident happened in the town of Oberon, which is west of Sydney.

Police were called to a house on Jenolan street, shortly after 8 am yesterday, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

A crime scene was established at the house which police say was “examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm was seized for further examination.”

The 57-year-old who was arrested by officers from the Chifley Police District at the house.

A police spokesperson said that following enquiries “Following inquiries, the 57-year-old man was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in Bathurst Local Court today.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is offering consular assistance to the family of the victim.