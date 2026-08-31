Seven PSNI officers injured over 24-hour period while on duty in Belfast city centre

SEVEN POLICE OFFICERS were injured over a 24-hour period in Belfast city centre this weekend, including an officer who was bit on the arm.

The PSNI’s area chief inspector Andy George said that throughout the course of Sunday evening, seven officers were injured, with two sustaining serious injuries that prevented them from continuing their duties.

In one of these incidents, officers were policing a music festival at Boucher Road Playing Fields when a teenage boy was observed with bottles of alcohol.

When spoken to by officers, he became aggressive and kicked an officer to the leg and another in his groin area.

A third officer was also kicked in the struggle while the teenager was being arrested for assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

A report will now be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in due course in respect of the teenager.

In the same area, a 22-year-old man was suspected of concealing drugs.

When challenged, an officer was struck to the face and knocked to the ground, where he sustained further injury to his arm.

Despite his injuries, the officer remained on duty.

The suspect meanwhile was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, obstructing police, and possession of a Class A drug.

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In a third incident, another man was charged with assault on police following an incident in the Custom House Square area as officers policed another concert in the area.

He became aggressive and verbally abusive towards the officer – attempting to punch him – and appeared intoxicated at the scene.

Another officer was also bitten on the arm by an aggressive male in the same area.

The officer’s skin was broken, causing significant injury, and he was unable to continue on duty.

Officers were also assisting two males in the Custom House Square area when an officer was assaulted from behind, sustaining a serious injury to the back of his knee.

The officer required hospital treatment and was unable to continue with his duties.

The PSNI said “all of these shameful attacks on our officers will be investigated rigorously”.

The PSNI added the two people have been charged to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court next month “as a result of their disgraceful actions”.

“Officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe,” said George.

“They do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.”

He added that the PSNI is “supporting these officers following a difficult 24 hours in the city”.

Meanwhile, George remarked that these assaults across 24 hours from just one policing district in Northern Ireland “shows the often grim reality of what our officers on the ground are facing each and every day, and the courage and professionalism with which they serve our communities”.