‘Quick-thinking’ of police helped save girl injured in Tyrone attack in which her father was killed

THE PSNI HAS said that the “quick thinking” of officers helped save an eight-year-old girl who was severely injured during an attack in Co Tyrone in which her father was killed.

At around 10.55am on Saturday, police received a report from a member of the public of an ongoing disturbance at a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Officers arrived a short time later and discovered the body of a man aged 61.

Officers also discovered his 48-year-old wife, who had sustained non-life threatening injuries, as well as their severely injured eight-year-old daughter.

The PSNI’s mid-Ulster district commander, Superintendent Peter Stevenson, remarked that officers immediately commenced first aid on the woman and girl.

He added: “I am in no doubt that their quick-thinking actions gave the young girl a fighting chance of survival.”

The young girl had been in a critical condition in hospital, but Stevenson today said that she is now in a stable condition.

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A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and he remains in custody.

PSNI detectives were last night granted a court extension of a further 36 hours to question the teenager.

Stevenson expressed his “sympathies to the loved ones of this family who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with this horrendous news”.

He said specialist officers are supporting the wider family circle and added that the PSNI is liaising with the relevant consulate of the family.

Stevenson also called that the public “avoid speculation”.

“I want to repeat that we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to the public and, at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation,” said Stevenson.

He added that there will be an increased police presence in the area and that there are a “significant number of detectives and local policing officers dedicated to working on this case”.

“We understand the public interest and concern,” said Stevenson, “and will continue to bring updates as our investigation progresses.”

He noted that early support has been provided to officers who attended the scene and that their “trauma-focused care will continue”.