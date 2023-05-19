EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NAVAN: Three teenage boys arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage boy in Meath have been released without charge, while a further two teenage boys have been arrested.

Advertisement

2. #ANTI-IMMIGRATION PROTESTS: The Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors (AGSI) has questioned the “decision-making model” being employed by garda management to police anti-immigration protests.

3. #THE NORTH: Sinn Féin have claimed an early lead as counting continues in the Northern Ireland local elections.

4. #JEDDAH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia’s invasion of his country during a speech at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

5. #JOHN CALDWELL: Two men have been arrested over the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh earlier this year.