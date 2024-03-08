Advertisement
1. #OPERATION KENOVA: A major report into the British Army’s top agent in the North during the Troubles, codenamed Stakeknife, has found he “cost more lives than he saved”.

2. #MARCH REFERENDUMS: The country is voting today on proposed changes to the Constitution. You can follow all of the latest developments in our liveblog

3. #COURTS: Diego Costa Silva, who decapitated his wife while suffering from a cannabis-induced psychosis, has been found not guilty of her murder by reason of insanity by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

4. #ROAD SAFETY: The increase in road deaths in Ireland since before the pandemic is the worst in the EU, new figures show.

5. #INVESTIGATION: The number of female rape victims in Ireland is almost three times higher than the EU country average, new research by Noteworthy and the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) has found.

