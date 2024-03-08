Advertisement
The public are being asked to change two constitutional amendments relating to the definition of family and the provision of care in the home. Alamy Stock Photo
LIVE: Ireland goes to the polls to vote on Family and Care in the Constitution

Polls remain open until 10pm tonight.
IRELAND GOES VOTING today to decide on changes to the Constitution.

The public are being asked today if they want to:

  • Amend Article 41 of the Constitution to provide for a wider concept of family (i.e. not one only based on marriage)
  • Delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution to remove text on the role of women in the home, and insert a new Article 42B to recognise family care
  • The family amendment, the 39th Amendment of the Constitution, proposes to amend Article 41.1.1 to insert the words “whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships”. It also proposes the deletion of the words “on which the family is founded” from Article 41.3.1.
  • The care amendment, the 40th amendment, proposes to delete Article 41.2 from the Constitution and insert an Article 42B with the following wording: “The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.”

