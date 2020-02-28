The 5 at 5: Friday

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Feb 2020, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Enterprise fleet of trains that services the Dublin to Belfast route has been sanitised as a “precautionary measure” after a case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Northern Ireland last night.

2. #STORM JORGE: Status Red and Orange wind warnings have been issued for Saturday ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge.

3. #DROGHEDA: A 50-year-old man has been charged in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods last month.

4. #CORK: The eldest son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen has been jailed for fifteen months after he was found to be in possession of over €22,000 worth of cannabis.

5. #DIAMOND PRINCESS: A British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

