The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Enterprise fleet of trains that services the Dublin to Belfast route has been sanitised as a “precautionary measure” after a case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Northern Ireland last night.

2. #STORM JORGE: Status Red and Orange wind warnings have been issued for Saturday ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge.

3. #DROGHEDA: A 50-year-old man has been charged in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods last month.

4. #CORK: The eldest son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen has been jailed for fifteen months after he was found to be in possession of over €22,000 worth of cannabis.

5. #DIAMOND PRINCESS: A British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.