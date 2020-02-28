Man due in court charged over murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

A MAN IS due in court today charged in connection with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered last month.

Some of his remains were found in a hold-all bag and others in a burning car two days later.

His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The man was arrested last week and is due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning.

A second man, who was arrested last week, was released without charge.

