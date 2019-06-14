The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AIRCRAFT CRASH: Two men have been killed after a light aircraft crashed in Co Kildare.

2. #STABBING: A man been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of his friend who was stabbed to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

3. #TORY RACE: The British health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that he’s withdrawing from the Tory leadership race.

4. #FATALITY: A man in his 50s has died after he was struck by a car this morning near Rhode Village, Co Offaly.

5. #AMBASSADOR: Edward F Crawford is officially the new US Ambassador to Ireland after the billionaire businessman was confirmed by the US Senate last night.