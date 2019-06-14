This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Friday 14 Jun 2019, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AIRCRAFT CRASH: Two men have been killed after a light aircraft crashed in Co Kildare.

2. #STABBING: A man been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of his friend who was stabbed to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

3. #TORY RACE: The British health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that he’s withdrawing from the Tory leadership race.

4. #FATALITY: A man in his 50s has died after he was struck by a car this morning near Rhode Village, Co Offaly.

5. #AMBASSADOR: Edward F Crawford is officially the new US Ambassador to Ireland after the billionaire businessman was confirmed by the US Senate last night.

Hayley Halpin
