Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Kildare

TWO MEN HAVE been killed after a light aircraft crashed in Co Kildare.

The crash occurred at Belan, Moone, near Athy, Co Kildare yesterday evening, gardaí confirmed this morning in a statement.

A search was carried out by Gardaí and with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 the aircraft was located today at 4.30am.

The two men, one aged in his late 50s and the other 70 years old, were fatally injured in the crash and their bodies have been removed to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit is currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.