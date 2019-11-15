The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CALLED IN: The Coast Guard has suspended all rescue boat operations and launched an investigation into a malfunction in lifejackets.

2. #SCANDAL: Calls for head of KBC to apologise after describing the tracker mortgage scandal as “annoying”.

3. #SWING-GATE: Leo Varadkar said that he is “absolutely confident” that the proper procedures to remove Maria Bailey as a candidate were followed.

4. #RIP: Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman was knocked down and killed in Clare.

5. #INTERVIEW: British royal Prince Andrew has spoken about his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a “no holds barred” interview with BBC.