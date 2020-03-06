The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: With the situation changing so often, here’s what we know right now about the outbreak of the virus in Ireland.

2. #DEBUNKED: An image being shared across WhatsApp claiming that a number of schools in Clare have been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak is false. Here’s the proof.

3. #SENTENCE: A public order unit garda who assaulted a RTÉ cameraman during street protests has received a fully suspended one year prison sentence.

4. #MURDER: A man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee has had his bail refused following an appeal.

5. #TIPPERARY: Gardaí have appealed for information after a woman was carjacked at knifepoint this afternoon.

Comments are off for legal reasons.