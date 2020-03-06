This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 March, 2020
Gardaí hunt for man who hijacked woman's car at knifepoint which was then 'used in armed robbery'

Gardaí have appealed to the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Mar 2020, 4:32 PM
46 minutes ago 5,579 Views 5 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a car was stolen at knifepoint and was then suspected of being used to carry out an armed robbery in west Tipperary. 

Officers said that they were called to a scene in the Clonoulty area at around 3.10pm this afternoon. 

A man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver and demanded her to get out of the car. The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

Twenty minutes later, gardaí received a report of a robbery. They believe the same car was used as the getaway vehicle. 

A garda spokesman said: “At approximately 3.30pm, Gardaí received a report of a robbery at post office in Rossmore. A man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money. Gardaí believe that the car used during the incident was the red Volkswagen Passat that had been stolen earlier. 
“No persons were injured during either incident.”   
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen this red Volkswagen Passat, partial registration 11-D, to contact gardaí immediately.

They urged members of the public not to approach the car if they see it and to call 999 instead. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

