The 5 at 5: Friday

EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you five things you need to know before you head out the door.
1. #RIP: The Met Police in London confirmed that a body found in Kent is that of Sarah Everard.
2. #APPEAL: Gardaí renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co Clare.
3. #ORAL HISTORY: It’s exactly one year since the very first lockdown restrictions kicked in. Read how that fateful day played out.
4. #NO THANKS: The North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she has “no plans” to meet with Boris Johnson during his visit to NI after he declined a political meeting with Sinn Féin.
5. #OK SO: Matthew McConaughey said he is seriously considering a run for governor in his home state of Texas.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS