Dublin: 7°C Friday 12 March 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 12 Mar 2021, 4:55 PM
19 minutes ago 661 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you five things you need to know before you head out the door.

1. #RIP: The Met Police in London confirmed that a body found in Kent is that of Sarah Everard.

2. #APPEAL: Gardaí renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co Clare.

3. #ORAL HISTORY: It’s exactly one year since the very first lockdown restrictions kicked in. Read how that fateful day played out.

4. #NO THANKS: The North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she has “no plans” to meet with Boris Johnson during his visit to NI after he declined a political meeting with Sinn Féin.

5. #OK SO: Matthew McConaughey said he is seriously considering a run for governor in his home state of Texas.

