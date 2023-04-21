EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #REVIEW The review of the State’s abortion laws recommends that women shouldn’t have to wait three days for a termination.

Advertisement

2. #ASYLUM The High Court ruled that it was unlawful for Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman to fail to provide a teenage Afghan asylum seeker with accommodation.

3. #TIKTOK Government departments are being advised not to use TikTok on official devices over cybersecurity concerns.

4. #BILLS Wholesale electricity prices drop 50.5% in year, but consumers might not see decrease in bills just yet.

5. #JUST STOP OIL Two Just Stop Oil protesters who scaled a bridge in England, causing gridlock when police closed the bridge to traffic, have both been jailed as the judge stressed he wanted others to be deterred from copying them.