Price of wholesale electricity drops 50.5% in year since high at beginning of Ukraine war

THE PRICE OF wholesale electricity is now 50.5% lower than it was a year ago, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures show there has been a decrease of 8.7% in the price of wholesale electricity since February of this year.

The price of electricity was 50.5% lower in March 2023 when compared with March 2022, when the war in Ukraine began.

Advertisement

However, domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 9.2% higher in March 2023 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods increased by 1.1%.

Producer prices for food products rose by 5.2% in the 12 months to March 2023, while the food products, beverages & tobacco index also saw an increase of 5.2%.

Some of the most notable changes in producer prices for food products over the 12 months to March 2023 were: Fruit & vegetables (+18.2%), fish & fish products (+17.5%), dairy products (+15.4%), and grain, milling, starches & animal feeds (+11.6%).

The most notable changes in other producer prices in the year were: Other non-metallic mineral products (such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete and stone) (+17.8%), wearing apparel (+8.8%), wood & wood products (+7.5%), and furniture (+7.3%).

Wholesale prices for construction products decreased by 0.1% in the month but increased by 13.5% in the 12 months since March 2022.