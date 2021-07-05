#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 5 July 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 5 Jul 2021, 4:46 PM
20 minutes ago 808 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5486422
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A 47-YEAR-OLD man, Alexandru Iordache, has been jailed for life for the murder of an elderly Limerick woman, whom he targeted in the supermarket, followed and later strangled in her home. The father-of-two had ‘shoulder surfed’ 78-year-old Rose ‘Rosie’ Hanrahan, while the widow paid for groceries in December 2017, the day after he had arrived in Ireland.

2. #VACCINES: It’s good news on the vaccine front as half of Ireland’s adult population will have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of today, the Health Minister has said. More than 4.3 million coronavirus jabs have been administered to date, with 49.6% of adults fully vaccinated. Some 67% of adults have received their first dose.

3. #BLAZING HELL: Footage of a massive fire raging in the Gulf of Mexico was widely shared on social media over the weekend. The inferno raged for several hours on Friday and was dubbed an “eye of fire” due to its circular shape. The scale of the fire and biblical-like scene it created resulted in many memes and comparisons to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings.

4. #DATA: Buncrana in Donegal and Dungarvan in Waterford have the country’s highest incidence of Covid-19 as health officials closely monitor Ireland’s disease trajectory. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) last week warned that a fourth wave of infection is coming as the more infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in Ireland. 

5. #HOSPITALITY: Talks have got underway between government representatives and the hospitality industry over indoor dining.  Indoor dining and drinking had been set to recommence in pubs and restaurants today. However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week confirmed this would be delayed due to concerned over the Delta variant. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments disabled for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie