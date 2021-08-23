The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SWEDEN: A major rescue operation has been carried out on the summit of Kebnekaise – the highest mountain in Sweden – after six Irish men were stranded there overnight in freezing temperatures.

2. #SEGREGATION: The Arts Council has apologised for elements of a recent advertising campaign that drew criticism in recent days for referencing the racism faced by legendary US singer Nina Simone.

3. #CROKER: Gardaí have launched an investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at a licensed premises following the All-Ireland final.

4. #25 YEARS ON: It is 25 years since Fiona Pender disappeared and gardaí have renewed their appeal for information.

5. #PFIZER: The US Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and older, a move which is expected to trigger a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant spreads throughout the US.