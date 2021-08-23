#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Nobody has yet been brought to justice': Fiona Pender disappeared 25 years ago today

Fiona was seven months pregnant when she was last seen in Tullamore, Co Offaly. She was 25 years old.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 23 Aug 2021, 2:31 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

IT IS NOW 25 years since Fiona Pender disappeared and gardaí have renewed their appeal for information. 

Officers based in Tullamore and Portlaoise have continued to work Fiona’s case since she went missing on 23 August 1996. 

She was last seen at approximately 6am that morning at her flat at Church Street, Tullamore.

While there has been one main suspect in the case, he has never been charged. No trace of Fiona has been found, despite numerous searches by gardaí.

“Nobody has been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona at this time,” a garda statement read this afternoon.

Fiona was described as being 5’5″ in height, with long blonde hair and was 25 years of age. She was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings and was seven months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Fiona in the early morning of Friday 23rd August, 1996 who has not spoken to Gardaí to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, or any Garda Station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

