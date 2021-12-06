The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM BARRA: Red wind warning for Cork, Clare and Kerry, orange or yellow warnings for the rest of country as Storm Barra approaches.
2. #SENTENCED: A Dublin schoolboy has been given a six-month sentence for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old friend.
3. #DEMAND: The Department of Foreign Affairs warned it could have to process 1.75 million passport applications next year, having never even reached an annual figure of one million before.
4. #CASH MONEY: The European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.
5. #SCHOOLS: Children should not be excluded from school “in the first instance” when implementing public health measures around face masks, the Department of Education has advised.
