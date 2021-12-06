Thousands in UK still without heating and hot water as Storm Barra looms

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are still without heating and hot water in the UK following Storm Arwen, with Storm Barra arriving by tomorrow.

Status orange and yellow wind warnings have been issued for Ireland on Tuesday and some of Wednesday as an Atlantic depression called Storm Barra arrives.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway with winds expected to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr and severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 km/hr.

A Status Yellow warning will be in place from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday for the rest of the country.

A Status Red violent storm warning is also in place from Mizen Head to Loop Head from 3am tomorrow until 11pm.

Yellow snow and wind warnings are also in place in the UK tomorrow. It comes after Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households in the UK 10 days ago.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said that 3,190 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of 2pm on Sunday. This was down from 4,025 homes on Sunday morning.

The majority of the affected homes are in the north east of England, the ENA said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said power had been restored to all 135,000 of its affected customers by Sunday evening.

Met Éireann said there will be very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland as the storm arrives.

Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible.

Heavy rain will lead to localised flooding, high waves in the sea and the “significant possibility” of coastal flooding in the south and west of the country.

The forecaster said that further warnings will follow.

In anticipation of the arrival of Storm Barra, the National Emergency Coordination group conducted a virtual meeting with Met Éireann, the Office of Public Works, local authority severe weather assessment teams and government departments and agencies yesterday.

The Department of Housing has asked the public to monitor Met Éireann for updated warnings and to the advice issued by local authorities.

The Department said all local authorities have activated their crisis management teams and coordination groups, while coastal flood defences are being put in place.

Additional reporting by Press Association.