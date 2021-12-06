Storm Barra: All schools and colleges in counties under Red and Orange warnings to close tomorrow

SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES will not open in 12 counties tomorrow due to hazardous weather conditions created by Storm Barra.

Met Éireann has issued a status red wind warning for counties Cork, Clare and Kerry tomorrow, while status orange warnings were issued for counties Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The meteorological service advised that there is a strong possibility that some of the counties that are currently in status orange will be upgraded to status red.

The Department of Education has advised schools across the 12 counties not to open tomorrow because of the approaching storm.

A statement from the department said: “Due to the significant nature of Storm Barra, as forecast by Met Éireann and to give sufficient notice to schools and parents/guardians, the Department is advising that all schools covered by the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann should not open tomorrow, 7 December.

All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

The Department of Further and Higher Education has also advised all universities, colleges and further education facilities in the areas covered by the red and orange warnings not to open tomorrow.

Met Éireann said the weather warnings for Cork and Kerry will be in place from 6am until 9pm tomorrow as Storm Barra arrives, bringing “severe and damaging wind gusts” across the country.

The red warning in Clare is currently set to be in place from 4pm tomorrow until 1am on Wednesday. An orange warning will then be in place in the Banner county until 6am on Wednesday.

Coastal flooding is expected in the three counties due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide. There will also likely be disruptions to power and travel.

A number of flights arriving and departing from Cork Airport tomorrow have been cancelled.

The warnings for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford are currently set to lapse at 6am on Wednesday.

Those issued for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath will expire at 1pm tomorrow.

Red warnings are rare. Mét Éireann used them to make people aware of very dangerous weather conditions. When red warnings are in place people are advised to take action to protect themselves and their property.

Status Orange warnings signify infrequent and dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property. All people and property in the affected areas could potentially be significantly impacted.