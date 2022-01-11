The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SMITH: A legal bid by former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be heard by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin next week.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that lifting hospitality restrictions will be done on a phased basis.

3. #RIP: Irish politicians have paid tribute to the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, who died early this morning in hospital in Italy.

4. #MURDER: Gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot are following several lines of inquiry into his death and are continuing to search for a motive for his killing.

5. #KAZAKHSTAN: The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission.