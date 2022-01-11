The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SMITH: A legal bid by former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be heard by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin next week.
2. #RESTRICTIONS: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that lifting hospitality restrictions will be done on a phased basis.
3. #RIP: Irish politicians have paid tribute to the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, who died early this morning in hospital in Italy.
4. #MURDER: Gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot are following several lines of inquiry into his death and are continuing to search for a motive for his killing.
5. #KAZAKHSTAN: The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission.
