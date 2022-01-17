#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 17 January 2022
5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Monday 17 Jan 2022, 4:59 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHLING MURPHY: Specialist Garda teams are searching a bottle bank close to where Ashling Murphy was killed in Tullamore as part of their investigations into her murder. 

Teaching unions are also asking all schools to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Ashling, who will be laid to rest tomorrow. 

2. #CRISIS PREGNANCY: The HSE issued a warning about unregulated crisis pregnancy services which present themselves as unbiased but have an anti-abortion stance.

3. #SALMONELLA: A Dublin woman who was a keen fitness fanatic died from poisoning as a result of eating food contaminated with salmonella that was served at a First Holy Communion party, an inquest heard.

4. #WHO: David Nabarro, a WHO Special Envoy on Covid-19, says that the world is coming into a “turning point” with the coronavirus disease, but that it will not be plain sailing in the weeks ahead.

5. #TONGA: The Pacific island nation of Tonga remains virtually cut off from the rest of the world after a massive volcanic blast that crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts.

