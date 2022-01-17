5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ASHLING MURPHY: Specialist Garda teams are searching a bottle bank close to where Ashling Murphy was killed in Tullamore as part of their investigations into her murder.
Teaching unions are also asking all schools to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Ashling, who will be laid to rest tomorrow.
2. #CRISIS PREGNANCY: The HSE issued a warning about unregulated crisis pregnancy services which present themselves as unbiased but have an anti-abortion stance.
3. #SALMONELLA: A Dublin woman who was a keen fitness fanatic died from poisoning as a result of eating food contaminated with salmonella that was served at a First Holy Communion party, an inquest heard.
4. #WHO: David Nabarro, a WHO Special Envoy on Covid-19, says that the world is coming into a “turning point” with the coronavirus disease, but that it will not be plain sailing in the weeks ahead.
5. #TONGA: The Pacific island nation of Tonga remains virtually cut off from the rest of the world after a massive volcanic blast that crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts.
