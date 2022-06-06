The 5 at 5: Bank Holiday Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BORIS: UK prime minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence from Tory MPs this evening amid anger across the party at the disclosures over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

2. #ROAD DEATHS: Three people died in separate crashes in Limerick and Sligo in the past 24 hours. People were urged to exercise caution on the roads following a number of fatal incidents in the past week.

3. #DRUGS BUST: A Spain based UK builder has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him over a seizure of almost €4.7 million of cocaine in Dublin.

4. #AIR CORPS: A leading US jet fighter manufacturer has said the Irish Air Corps could buy or lease second-hand aircraft from other European air forces which are now adopting the more modern stealth variants.

5. #SMUGGLING: An Iraqi court has sentenced a British retiree to 15 years’ prison for trying to smuggle antiquities out of the country, but his German co-accused has been acquitted.