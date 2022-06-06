The 5 at 5: Bank Holiday Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BORIS: UK prime minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence from Tory MPs this evening amid anger across the party at the disclosures over lockdown parties in Downing Street.
2. #ROAD DEATHS: Three people died in separate crashes in Limerick and Sligo in the past 24 hours. People were urged to exercise caution on the roads following a number of fatal incidents in the past week.
3. #DRUGS BUST: A Spain based UK builder has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him over a seizure of almost €4.7 million of cocaine in Dublin.
4. #AIR CORPS: A leading US jet fighter manufacturer has said the Irish Air Corps could buy or lease second-hand aircraft from other European air forces which are now adopting the more modern stealth variants.
5. #SMUGGLING: An Iraqi court has sentenced a British retiree to 15 years’ prison for trying to smuggle antiquities out of the country, but his German co-accused has been acquitted.
