#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 6 June 2022
Advertisement

Three die in separate crashes in Limerick and Sligo

There have been a number of fatal crashes in the past week.

By Céimin Burke Monday 6 Jun 2022, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 9,389 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5784106
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Image: Sam Boal
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Image: Sam Boal

Updated 25 minutes ago

A MAN IN his early 20s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick.

The incident took place on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, at approximately 12.30am today. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions have been put in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available.

Yesterday two people were killed in a three-car road crash in Co Sligo.

The collision took place on the N15 in Rathcormack at approximately 5:20pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said that three cars were involved in the crash. Two men, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured.

People were urged the public to exercise caution on the roads over the bank holiday weekend following a number of fatal incidents in the past week.

The Road Safety Authority urged caution ahead of anticipated heavy traffic on today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A man aged in his 60s died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Cork. On Friday, two motorcyclists died after colliding with a truck on the M50 in Dublin.

And later that evening, a woman died after a car she was travelling in entered the water at Kennedy Quay in Cork city. Two children escaped from the car with non-life-threatening injuries and were rescued by bystanders.

A man died and five people were injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Kilkenny on Friday night.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie