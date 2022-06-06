Three die in separate crashes in Limerick and Sligo

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

A MAN IN his early 20s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick.

The incident took place on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, at approximately 12.30am today. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available.

Yesterday two people were killed in a three-car road crash in Co Sligo.

The collision took place on the N15 in Rathcormack at approximately 5:20pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said that three cars were involved in the crash. Two men, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured.

People were urged the public to exercise caution on the roads over the bank holiday weekend following a number of fatal incidents in the past week.

The Road Safety Authority urged caution ahead of anticipated heavy traffic on today.

A man aged in his 60s died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Cork. On Friday, two motorcyclists died after colliding with a truck on the M50 in Dublin.

And later that evening, a woman died after a car she was travelling in entered the water at Kennedy Quay in Cork city. Two children escaped from the car with non-life-threatening injuries and were rescued by bystanders.

A man died and five people were injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Kilkenny on Friday night.