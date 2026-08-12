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GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. Government officials are to meet with researchers this month to discuss how to deal with the risks posed by record-breaking temperatures to people living in new and retrofitted homes.
2. A Status Yellow heat warning came into effect in Leinster and Co Tipperary at 6am today and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.
3. Irish TikTok staff who were warned that their roles were at risk in the company’s latest restructuring have now been formally offered termination agreements, following a consultation process.
4. Colombian rescuers have a 32-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building two days after a deadly earthquake.
5. Increased production costs and a decrease in yield caused by the intense heat and drought conditions this summer may drive up the cost of groceries later this year, a farmer has warned.
6. US president Donald Trump has said he slipped away from Air Force One after a recent summit in Turkey because the Secret Service and military wanted him on a “different plane” due to a threat.
7. Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais.
8. Former Donegal All-Ireland winner James McHugh and his wife Noreen McHugh died in a road crash in Co Cavan.
9. Rod Stewart has cancelled the remainder of his 2026 US tour after undergoing heart surgery.
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