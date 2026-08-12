File image of the L8192 Bealkelly, Ogonnnelloe in Co Clare. Google Maps
Ogonnnelloe

Boy airlifted to hospital after he was struck by tractor while on bicycle in Co Clare

The incident happened on Monday on the L8192 Bealkelly, Ogonnnelloe in Co Clare.
10.59am, 12 Aug 2026
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A BOY HAS been airlifted to hospital after he was struck by a tractor while on a bicycle.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6pm on the L8192 Bealkelly, Ogonnnelloe in Co Clare.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Galway University Hospital.

He was then transferred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be serious.

A full forensic examination of the scene has been completed, and the road has since been reopened.

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