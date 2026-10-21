Investigation launched after two bodies found at house in Bray

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Bray.

The bodies were discovered at a house in Cois Cairn housing estate at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

The man was aged in his 30s and the woman was in her 40s.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the state pathologist has been notified.

The house stands near the Dublin-Wicklow county boundary, with the northern outskirts of Bray located inside Co Dublin.

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“Shortly after 8:00am, gardaí were alerted following the discovery of the bodies of a male 30s and a female 40s at a residence on Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the garda spokesperson said.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

“The outcome of the post-mortems will assist Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Shankill Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor