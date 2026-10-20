Revolut outage leaves some customers unable to make card payments or access app

REVOLUT HAS CONFIRMED a service disruption this morning, with customers reporting problems accessing the app and making card payments.

The digital bank said multiple features were affected, and its engineers were working to restore services.

Revolut’s online system status listed 31 services as partially unavailable, including card payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals, premium services and signing in to accounts.

Responding to users on X, Revolut’s support account said: “We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple features, which may result in some services being inaccessible.”

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“Our engineering team is actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the statement added.

Hi. We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple features, which may result in some services being inaccessible. Our engineering team is actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. — Revolut Support (@revolutsupport) October 20, 2026

The statement did not specify the cause of the disruption, how many customers were affected or when full service would resume.

Separately, Revolut faced two incidents involving customer data last month.

In one, the company disclosed sensitive information relating to around 680 customers after receiving fraudulent requests from someone posing as a government authority. Revolut said its systems and customer funds had not been compromised.

Later in September, Revolut confirmed that some Irish customers were affected by a breach at DriveWealth, a third-party broker providing services linked to its US stock trading feature.