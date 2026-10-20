Dublin and Wicklow are also under a rain warning tomorrow morning.
Status Yellow

Storm Austen: Rain warning for Ireland on Thursday for first named storm of the season

The warning for the 26 counties will be in place from 7pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday.
11.12am, 20 Oct 2026
9.5k

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the country on Thursday ahead of the arrival of Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season. 

The warning for the 26 counties will be in place from 7pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday, with Met Éireann warning of the potential for heavy rain and localised flooding. 

The UK’s Met Office confirmed the naming of the storm this morning, saying Storm Austen is forecast to bring strong winds to parts of southern England on Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree said: “While the exact track and position of Storm Austen is still being determined, what’s clear is that we have an impactful period of weather on the way and the potential for disruption in places, which has resulted in the system being named. ”

Met Éireann’s forecast for Ireland is for strong and gusty northwesterly winds overnight on Thursday but no wind warning is currently in place. 

“A low pressure system moving towards the UK and south of Ireland on Thursday will bring a spell of strong winds and rain,” the forecaster said, adding:

“Heavy rain associated with Storm Austen will spread eastwards across the country.”

Seperately, a Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Dublin and Wicklow tomorrow morning from 1am to 8am due to an expected spell of heavy rain. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Student hit by rental scam in Dublin, justice minister takes aim at solicitors’ strike, and curfews introduced in France after unrest.
    2 hrs ago
    1.1k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie