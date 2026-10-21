Man (40s) dead following single-car collision on N5 in Co Mayo

A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Mayo this morning.

The collision, involving a car, occurred on the N5 at Lisgormin, Bohola, Co Mayo at approximately 5.15am.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The coroner has been notified.

The road is closed at this time for technical examination by gardaí. Diversions are in place at Ballyvary and Bohola.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.