At least one person has died in a house fire in west Cork

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
FIREFIGHTERS and gardaí are at the scene of a fatal fire near Innishannon in west Cork in which they believe at least one person has died.
The blaze broke out this morning at around 8am in an isolated area which is near the townland of Raheen north of Crossbarry.
The house is understood to have been significantly damaged in the blaze and they are searching the rubble to see if they can locate anyone else trapped inside.
Fire services from Bandon and Cork city are at the scene and they are assisted by gardaí and the ambulance service.
A garda spokeswoman said that the incident is ongoing and emergency services will update with more details.
“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire that occurred at a domestic residence in Innishannon, Co. Cork this morning,” she said.
This is a breaking story and we will update with further details…
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