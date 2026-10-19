Four teenage boys charged over alleged rape and sexual assault of girl in south Dublin

FOUR TEENAGE BOYS have appeared in court charged with a range of offences including rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and possession of child pornography involving a teenage girl in Dublin.

Gardaí received authorisation from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and arrested them at their homes this morning over the incident, which was allegedly captured on video.

They were brought before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court.

Two of the boys, aged 16 and 15, are accused of rape and sexual assault of the girl at a location in south Dublin on a date in February 2025.

The co-defendants, both aged 16, face separate charges.

One is accused of attempted sexual assault of the girl on the same date, while the other faces a single charge for possession of child pornography, which is allegedly one video thumbnail on a mobile device, on the same date.

All four, who faced separate hearings, were affected by the escalation of the solicitors’ dispute with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan over legal aid payment reforms, and none of them were represented at the hearing. The boys are eligible for legal aid.

Three of them told the court that they could name solicitors, but they were not acting for them due to the withdrawal of services. One youth could not name a legal professional he had dealt with before.

State solicitor Fergal Mawe tried to help and showed him a photo of a solicitor who may have been the person he had in mind, but the teen confirmed it was not him.

The proceedings also fall under the juvenile protocol, which requires greater expediency in handling the trial because the defendants are still minors.

“May I say. How long until this case is over?” asked one youth.

The judge replied that it was not yet known, and the court heard that their cases could now be delayed.

His charge involves having a thumbnail image on an unspecified device, while he was at his home.

It was alleged the offence happened “simultaneously” with the other charges, despite them being at different locations.

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A fifth suspect, related to one of the four boys, has yet to be charged.

The four and family members assisted by an interpreter were granted bail with conditions sought by gardaí.

Mawe said the DPP has authorised trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court, the mandatory venue in rape cases. However, the judge must hold a preliminary hearing on whether the other charges will be severed and remain in the Children’s Court.

Under Section 75 of the Children Act, the juvenile court has discretion to accept jurisdiction in several types of serious cases, taking into account the defendant’s age and level of maturity.

Due to the industrial action, the judge had to explain the procedure to the boys.

He also confirmed to one of their mothers that her son could still go to school and travel into the city centre.

The judge went over the bail conditions slowly with each youth and warned them that they must reside at their stated addresses, notify gardaí of any change, provide a contact phone number to gardaí and be contactable on it 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The phone must be charged and have credit at all times, and they must answer when gardaí call.

The four youths must also surrender their passports and travel documents within 24 hours. The court heard one of the teen’s identity cards were issued in an east European country.

The judge stressed that they must not contact the alleged victim, other witnesses, or co-defendants.

This also meant no direct or indirect contact, including using someone else on their behalf or electronic means or social media.

The boys, who have yet to enter a plea, and also the complainant have the legal right to anonymity. The judge noted that the youths, when charged, “made no reply”.

He also explained to them that their bail bonds outlined the terms and their next scheduled appearance date.

He also said getting legal advice was “essential” and warned that they risked bail being revoked and being kept in custody until the proceedings have concluded.

The case resumes in November.