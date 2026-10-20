Construction on the new maternity hospital will begin in 2027 - but won't finish until 2033

CONSTRUCTION ON THE new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will begin next year, but won’t be completed until 2033.

The project received government approval today, paving the way for it to get underway in early 2027.

John Sisk & Son is set to be the main contractor on the project that was first announced back in 2013.

In 2025, the project’s completion date was 2029; it was also reported in January of last year that the Department of Health had spent €47 million to consultants for the long-awaited project.

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The hospital is set to be constructed at the St Vincent’s University Hospital Campus at Elm Park, Dublin.

In a statement today, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the NMH “will provide state-of-the-art maternity, neonatal and gynaecological services in a purpose-built facility”.

HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor said it is a “landmark decision for the future of women’s health in Ireland”.

Professor Jennifer Walsh, Master of the NMH, also welcomed the announcement. She said it will be “designed to provide modern, state-of-the-art clinical facilities in which to provide world-class care”

“While the development is progressing, the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street will continue to provide the excellent care to women and babies that we have for generations.”